Probe to focus on power theft, industrial area tariff

SHILLONG, May 10: The independent inquiry, ordered by the state government into alleged irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), will focus on the pilferage of power and special tariff given to Byrnihat industrial area.

Welcoming the probe, Power Minister, James Sangma told media persons on Monday that the inquiry has given an opportunity to the government to go deep into the functioning of the MeECL and the roots of alleged irregularities.

James said the terms of reference of the probe, to be headed by a retired judge, will include different kinds of tenders of state and Central government schemes, such as Saubhagya, Smart meters and DDUGKY, floated by the MeECL besides matters pertaining to alleged nepotism, promotion and recruitment in the Corporation.

The government has not yet finalized the names of the retired judge and the two members of the probe panel – one a retired government officer and another with a technical background – although the terms of reference of the probe are being drafted.

James made it clear that the government will take action against the guilty based on the report of probe. It was ordered by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma last week.

The government will give a specific timeframe, likely between four and six months, to the panel to complete the inquiry.

Earlier, the MeECL employees and the United Democratic Party, which is a key constituent of the state’s ruling alliance, had demanded an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the Corporation.

Push for harnessing hydropower potential

As the state continues to face the challenge of power shortage despite being endowed with hydropower potential of 3,300 MW, the Power Minister has stressed on developing more hydro and other forms of power which will make the state self-reliant.

He lamented that only 10 per cent of the potential could be tapped due to flawed agreements signed in the past.

“People did not follow them up and as a result, many have been in limbo for years,” James said.

He said while the present government tried to take forward some projects, some others, including Umngot and Kynshi which had no future, were terminated.

He said the construction work of the 3MW Riangdo Hydro power project has started.

The government is trying to ensure that projects come up in the state, be it hybrid, hydro, thermal or even renewable, James said. He said with more projects, the government will reduce its dependency on Central power-generating companies. The state is in need of power projects since load-shedding is common here. Despite the potentials, the state could commission only the 126MW Myntdu Leshka Hydro power project and the 40MW New Umtru Hydro power project in the last decade.