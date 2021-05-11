DC cracks whip on select commercial areas

SHILLONG, May 10: At a time when the entire machinery is toiling to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the state, reports about residents flouting government orders have compelled the East Khasi Hills district administration to order closure of all shops and establishments in Mawbah, Jhalupara, Nongmensong and Polo market area on May 11 and 12.

Various COVID-19 safety guidelines including wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing were thrown out the window, an official statement informed.

Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said that the Superintendent of Police, Incident Commanders and Executive Magistrates will ensure compliance to the order, and meticulously plan staggered reopening along with widespread publicity so that there is discipline in following of protocols.

Violators fined

Around 83 violators were fined on Monday for violating COVID protocols.

Incident commanders had reported that market areas of Mawbah, Jhalupara, Nongmensong and Polo are not following protocols, despite regulation on opening of shops and strict instructions that people should move out only if it is unavoidable.