Assam CM reviews COVID-19 status in state

GUWAHATI, May 11: Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jogen Mohan and top state officials here on Tuesday to assess the situation arising out of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state and review the action taken to contain the same.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions to bring down the positivity rate, which is hovering around the 8 percent mark.

He directed the ministers and senior officers to also extensively travel to all corners of the state to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Sarma reviewed the vaccination status, vaccine stock, availability of oxygen, essential medicine etc., to effectively manage the situation.

The chief minister further stressed on the importance of creating mass awareness to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by all sections of the society to arrest the rising number of cases.

He also directed the officials to ensure rapid vaccination in big cities to restrict the spread of the pandemic to the villages.

Chief secretary Jishnu Barua; DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta; principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, among other officials were present in the meeting.