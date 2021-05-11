Cong slams CM for trip to Assam

SHILLONG, May 10: Amidst cheers for new Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there was discomposure in Meghalaya as the Opposition Congress slammed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for travelling to the neighbouring state to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Sarma on Monday when the state was in severe crisis due to spiraling COVID-19 cases.

Taking a strong note of this development, Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it is disappointing to see that the chief minister of the state will now be required to be quarantined when the state is facing the toughest challenge ever in the midst of the pandemic.

“If he returns, like any citizen he will have to follow protocol he has put in place,” Lyngdoh said, while adding that the chief minister must observe five days’ home quarantine and get himself tested after that.

However, Health Minister AL Hek said that the chief minister has already taken two doses of vaccination. “So he is no longer required to go for quarantine and test as per the protocol,” the health minister said.

Asked about the staff who accompanied the chief minister to Guwahati, Hek said that if they have not taken both doses, they will have to quarantine themselves as per the SOPs.

Meanwhile, it was informed that a Cabinet meeting has already been scheduled for Tuesday which will be chaired by the chief minister.