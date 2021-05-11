COVID cases in state may dip soon: DHS

SHILLONG, May 10: The Director of Health Services (MI), Aman War has expressed confidence that the Covid cases in the state would start decreasing from next week.

Speaking to newspersons after reviewing the COVID situation at Shillong Civil Hospital, he said the lockdown would help bring the number of cases down.

“The number of cases will not drop now as the lockdown was imposed just a few days ago to check the spread of the virus. What has happened in the last few weeks is showing now,” Dr War said.

He said the situation was grim but the state would overcome the challenge with the cooperation of the people, the efforts of the healthcare and frontline workers and some divine intervention as each and every household has been offering prayers.

“The best place is to stay at home. If you come out you may infect others as well as your own,” he said.

He added that the government is providing home treatment to asymptomatic and people showing mild symptoms without co-morbidities.

Earlier, Health Minister AL Hek said people should follow all the protocols during the “important” lockdown.

The Joint Director (SS) of Shillong Civil Hospital, Andreas Dkhar said that the government has been ramping up the health infrastructure in several places to deal with the increasing cases.

He also said the Shillong Civil Hospital has enough oxygen and ventilators for now.

Meghalaya has been recording 300-400 cases daily with the novel coronavirus claiming the lives of more than 30 people over the last three days. Total active cases has crossed the 3000 mark with 409 new cases reported on Monday, while another five persons succumbed to the virus.

Healthcare, frontline workers under stress

The surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state has put the healthcare and frontline workers under tremendous and unprecedented pressures.

Many across the state have acknowledged their sacrifice.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh thanked the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, field workers, drivers, ward girls, chowkidars, administrative staff and everyone else in every hospital for their tireless services.

“All of you have done a commendable job thus far. I have been informed that several doctors and medical staff have not gone home for days. This is the ultimate sacrifice that any person can make for his state and nation,” Lyngdoh said.

Khasi Students’ Union president Lambokstar Marngar had similar words of praise for those at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to assure that we are together with you in this battle. We will be there to help you whenever you need our support,” he said.

He urged the state government to take proper care of all the healthcare and frontline workers in recognition of the sacrifices. National Youth Awardee, Kitboklang Nongphlang said the healthcare and frontline workers have been messiahs for the infected people and their kin. “We know each one of you is exhausted. We pray that God will give you the inner strength to serve those in need of your services,” he said.

Shillong College lecturer, Amanda Basaiawmoit said the healthcare and frontline workers deserve the deepest admiration and gratitude.

“Their service to each and every patient and the saving of countless lives needs to be applauded,” IG Prisons, M. Kharkrang said.

Former NEHU Students’ Union finance secretary, Iarapbhathik N. Shangrit said the healthcare and frontline workers have been able to make patients smile through the COVID crisis because of their selflessness.

“I salute them for all the hard work they have put in. It is thanks to them that Meghalaya is still doing well compared to other places. Difficult times reveal extraordinary people and this pandemic has made me believe in superheroes,” Jiwat Vaswani, owner of Jiva Hospitality said.