DC refutes allegation of malpractice against staff

NONGPOH, May 10: Two days after Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong admitted that false COVID-19 test reports were being sold at the Umling facilitation centre, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, on Monday, denied that workers at the facility were indulged in such unscrupulous activity.

Allegations of these workers being involved in selling false COVID-19 negative reports by charging Rs 200 per person has been doing rounds, especially on social media platforms.

Denying the allegations, the Ri Bhoi DC informed that with RT-PCR test made mandatory at the screening point, the issue of workers at Umling selling fake negative reports does not arise.

The Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has already been discontinued and every returnee is tested with the RT-PCR method which costs Rs 500 each. A receipt is issued to them with mention of their name, mobile number and village, the DC said, adding that the report of the test is then sent to their respective mobile numbers within a stipulated time frame.

Admitting that fake news and rumours keep on spreading and that it is a difficult task to verify the charges, Kurbah said, “We have not received even a single complaint regarding any such malpractice by our staff at the Umling Screening Point”. “People should have reported the matter to the district administration if they detected such an activity so that necessary action can be taken, and for those who had not been tested at the centre, it could have been arranged at Civil Hospital Nongpoh,” she added.

“Do not be happy or feel proud that you can evade the testing by paying money. If there are such people who are happy evading the testing by paying money, I strongly condemn them. They are traitors who betray their own families, their loved ones and also put the people of the state in extreme risk,” the DC said. Even if they evade the testing, where would they go if not to their own homes, which means in the first place, they have betrayed their own families,” Kurbah added.

On the other hand, Kurbah urged the headmen in the district to make sure that every returnee in each locality strictly follows COVID-19 protocols as issued by the government from time to time so that further spread of the virus can be contained and prevented.

Micro-containment zones

In an order, the District Magistrate of Ri Bhoi also declared the houses in three different villages in the district as micro-containment zone with effect from May 10 till May 20. These include the house of Peter Khymdeit and Khael Masynting of Lumblei village, house of Biameri Jalong, Banraplang Siangshai and Bris Lyngdoh of Nongrim Nongladew village and house of Shynsharsuk Rynghang, Jeril Makhroh, Shemphang Rympei, Krias Makhroh and Laushon Wahlang of Mynsain village.

The order was necessitated after positive cases and high-risk contacts were detected at Lumblei, Nongrim Nongladew and Mynsain villages under Bhoirymbong CHC.

Containment measures

The Ri Bhoi district magistrate has enforced containment measures in Ri Bhoi district till 5 pm of May 17.

According to a statement, the decision has been taken in view of the rampant increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.

In the regard, the district magistrate has also announced slew of fresh restrictions and relaxations.

The district magistrate has directed essential shops to function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm on odd-even basis, which will be issued by the Market Committee and Dorbar Shnong concerned.

On the other hand, hardware shops, electrical, plumbing & sanitary ware, computer service centre, mobile and automobile repair shops have been directed to function on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm. Restaurants, dairy stalls, tea and food stalls have been allowed only for takeaways and home delivery while other shops will continue to remain shut.

“Moreover, other activities that are permitted include construction activities by ensuring their workers remain within their units and to identify only one person to go shopping for the requirements of the workers, operation of banks and banking services, post & telegraph and telecommunication services. The central government offices and banks are allowed to function at 100% strength for Group A and 30% for Group B, C & D Staff,” the directive said.

Educational institutes and places of worship will continue to remain shut while wedding ceremonies will be permitted with due permission.

Movement of public transport has been reduced to one-fourth of the existing capacity. Vehicles ending with even numbers will be allowed to ply on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while vehicles ending with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “No public transport vehicles will be allowed to ply on Saturdays and Sundays,” the directive said.

Other vehicles will be allowed to ply with passes issued by the deputy commissioner.