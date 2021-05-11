No more power cuts in state, says CMD

SHILLONG, May 10: In spite of shortage of power due to reduced generation capacity, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has withdrawn load-shedding in the state from Monday.

MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi informed that the corporation had withdrawn power cuts unofficially from May 1. “However, there were some teething problems which needed sorting out. Despite pre-monsoon showers, our internal power generation has reached only 60 MW as against the installed capacity of 350 MW. We hope to reach near full capacity only by June-July,” Kembhavi said in a statement on Monday.

According to him, one unit of OTPC Palatana is still under preventive maintenance shutdown while NEEPCO is also under-supplying for want of rain.

“Because of these issues which are beyond our control, there is a daily shortfall of 60-80 MW. Recently, we reached out to several independent power producers across the country and managed to secure optimal power arrangement,” Kembhavi said.

“MeECL is committed to ensure uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, storage of vaccines, oxygen plants, students preparing for online exams, professionals working from home and also for the general public,” he added.