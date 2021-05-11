Two-day lockdown in SWKH; more curbs in other districts

MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI/ TURA, May 10: As COVID-19 cases soar in the district, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, Caramai Kharkongor, has weekend imposed lockdown in the entire district from 5 am of May 15 to 5 am of May 17.

The deputy commissioner said that the lockdown has been necessitated to prevent the district from an uncontrollable surge of COVID-19 infections.

“Weddings already permitted may be held but restricted to family members and not exceeding 15 persons, however wedding receptions at home or in any venue is prohibited and no new permission shall be granted until further orders,” the order said, adding that funeral gathering is to be restricted to 15 persons with prior permission from the DC and any gathering after the funeral in any form is prohibited.

It also prohibited political, public, social and religious gatherings including conferences, meetings and trainings. Entry of tourists from outside the state has been barred and all tourist spots are to remain closed.

International border trade will remain suspended, while sports activities are not permitted, all markets including weekly haat will remain closed, only shops selling essential commodities at locality-level will be allowed to open, all schools and college shall remain closed, online classes are allowed and MBOSE examinations are postponed until further orders.

Moreover inter-district movement has been restricted and permission is to be obtained from the DC for any travel.

All markets in the district are to close at 6 pm daily.

Control room

Meanwhile, all symptomatic persons having signs of fever, cough, sneezing, etc, should immediately isolate themselves at home and call the Control Room 9485153533 for further advice, the DC said in an order.

In another order, Kharkongor informed that Dr Anita Chauhan, representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), has been authorised and deputed to conduct awareness campaign on COVID-19 and its vaccination programme across all Hindi-speaking areas under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, South West Khasi Hills, with immediate effect.

WJH liquor shops to open

All bonded warehouses/IMFL (Off & On), canteens and outstill shops in West Jaintia Hills have been permitted to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 6 pm subject to strict compliance of prohibitory order issued earlier.

Prohibitory order

The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills also imposed an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting political, public, social and religious gathering including conferences, meetings and training.

Also, international border trade at Tamabil has been suspended.

Shops, restaurants and bars in the district are to close by 6 pm. According to the order, the lawthymme Market, Lad Stadium, Ladthalaboh, Jowai/ lawmusiang Pohiaw/ law Chor (CNI Market) Sein Raij market lawmusiang, Jowai / lawchyiap (JPC Market) Chutwakhu, Jowai and weekly markets at Iawpynsin (Wahiajer), Iawmuchai (Shangpung), Iaw Raliang, Iaw Khanduli, Iaw Namdong, law Muksoo (Mookaiaw) law Sahsniang and Iawthymme (Saphai), have been permitted to open from May 11 between 8 am to 6 pm.

Shops selling essential items and hardware in Ummulong, lalong, Pasyih and 8th Mile on the National Highway 6 have been allowed to open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. The respective Community COVID Management Committees are to strictly follow COVID-19 behaviour using odd-even numbers for effective implementation of social distancing. Public transport to run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while wearing of face masks is mandatory.

All places of worship are to remain closed except for wedding ceremonies subject to a ceiling of 20 persons with prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner/Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Amlarem.

Gathering in funeral is permitted to a ceiling of 20 persons and mandatory wearing of face masks.

WGH extends containment measures

The West Garo Hills district administration on Monday extended containment measures in the district in view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the order, all educational, training, coaching institutions etc shall remain closed while all political, public, social and religious gatherings are not permitted including conferences, meetings and training. Weddings and funerals are, however, permitted subject to a ceiling of 15 persons and with prior permission of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Interstate and inter-district or intra-district movement will also be restricted except for those who are permitted and for any other travel of an essential or emergent nature permission will be issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, while all non-essential movement is discouraged and those violating the movement protocol or furnishing false self-declaration shall be liable for penal action as per law.

Meanwhile, opening of shops selling essentials are permitted subject to regulation on days and timing to be decided by the Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, daily from 8 am to 5 pm and items as per list given in the notification earlier.

Further, opening of shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing & sanitary ware, computer service centre, mobile repair shops and automobile repair shops are permitted to open from 8 am to 5 pm, while opening of other non-essential shops are allowed from 8 am to 12 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Construction activities are also allowed by strictly maintaining COVID protocols. Banks and banking services, post & telegraph and communication services are allowed with limited staff. However, the exempted central government offices and banks shall function at 100 per cent strength for Group A and at 30 per cent strength for Group B, Group C and Group D staff.

Containment order revised in SWGH

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi, on Monday, issued a fresh order putting in place new guidelines and restrictions to be followed by citizens in addition to the earlier containment order issued on Sunday.

As per the order, all educational institutions, religious places and places of worship in the district will continue to remain closed while all kinds of religious congregations, meetings and conferences have been prohibited during the entire period of containment till May 17. However, the order permits weddings and funerals to take place provided that not more than 30 persons attend with prior permission from the DC.

The order also prohibits both indoor and outdoor sports activities and total lockdown during the weekends. The interstate movement of people continues to be restricted while night curfew also continues to be in place restricting the movement of individuals from 10 pm to 5 am as well as vehicles other than those for essential commodities.

COVID-negative report must for traders

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi has made it mandatory for all shopkeepers running their business in Mir Jhumla in Meghalaya from Mankachar, Assam, to produce COVID-19 negative report while commuting through the Mir Jhumla Check point.

The order issued in this regard also directed the traders to get tested for COVID-19 every ten days without fail.

Edn institutes closed till May 21 in NGH

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of North Garo Hills has also ordered further closure of all educational institutions in the district from May 10 to 21 in view of the surging cases of the COVID-19.