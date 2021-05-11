Party karyakartas instrumental in NDA’s poll success: Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude to the BJP karyakartas for their significant role in steering the party-led alliance to victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Visiting the Assam BJP party office at Hengrabari here on Tuesday for the first time after being elevated to the top post in the state, Sarma also had a meeting with party leaders, including state BJP president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and national general secretary, Dilip Saikia. He was also felicitated by the office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters later, Sarma said the “exemplary sacrifice, perseverance and commitment” of the party workers across various levels in the run-up to the polls had a significant bearing in guiding the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to power in the state for a second consecutive time in Assam.

“I seek the blessings of our karyakartas to stand by the government as it begins a new journey to make Assam a formidable state in the country,” he said.

Known to be very responsive to the media, Sarma however said that, as chief minister, he would now address the media only once a month.

“However, we will ensure that the communication between the government and the media is continuous for which a system has been put in place. There will be a spokesperson for the government to update the media from time to time,” he said.

Later, Sarma also visited the party’s Northeast office at Uzanbazar here and held a meeting with Northeast state BJP general secretary (organisation), Ajay Jamwal, other party leaders and karyakartas.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Dass, who was inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Sarma-led government on Monday, said he would continue to hold the state party chief’s post for the next six months.

“While the party adheres to the one-man-one-post rule, the BJP national committee will take a call on the new state party president only after six months. Till then, I shall have to continue as state party president,” he told reporters at the state party head office on Tuesday.