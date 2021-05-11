Portfolios distributed among newly-elected ministers in Assam

GUWAHATI, May 11: Portfolios have been distributed among the new Council Ministers in Assam headed by the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in charge of Home, Personnel, PWD and other departments not allotted to any other minister.

Ranjit Kumar Dass will be in charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Chandra Mohan Patowary will be in charge of Transport, Industries and Commerce, Skill Development. Welfare of Minorities.

Atul Bora will be in charge of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma will be in charge of Handloom and Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (BTC).

Parimal Suklavaidya will be Minister of Environment and Forest, Fisheries, Excise.

Keshab Mahanta will be Minister of Health and Family Welfare, SCienve and TEchnology, Information Technology.

Dr Ranoj Pegu will be the minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (non-BTC).

Ashok Singhal will be minister of Guwahati DEvelopment, Urban DEvelopment and Irrigation.

Smt Ajanta Neog will be Minister of Finance and Social Welfare.

Jogen Mohan will be minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Hill area development, Mines and Minerals.

Sanjay Kishan will be Minister of Welfate of Tea TRibes, Labour and Employment.

Pijush Hazarika will be minister of Water REsources, Information and PUblic RElations, Parliamentary Affairs.

Bimal Bora will be minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Power and Tourism.