Colombo to host all matches

Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium will host all the matches in India’s upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka. Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly earlier said that India are set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“We plan to host the entire series at one venue. As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time,” Arjuna de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) Administrative Committee chairman, told Sportstar on Monday.

“With the Covid situation fluid, we cannot allow fans yet, so all the matches will be closed-door affairs,” De Silva said.

India are reportedly set to arrive in Sri Lanka for the series on July 5 and will play the ODI series starting on July 13. The T20I series will begin on July 22. (IANS)