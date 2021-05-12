Covid protocol violation in Phulbari, mob pelts stones

TURA, May 12: Dozens of people broke covid containment protocol rules put in place in Phulbari market on Wednesday and when asked to disburse became violent and pelted stones injuring three people and damaging a shop.

The incident happened at around 10:30 in the morning when a group of shopkeepers running non-essential stores along with customers gathered in the market area with an intention to open up despite a standing order that was in place for several days making it a containment zone in view of the detection of a considerable number of covid positive cases.

When a team of police personnel along with the magistrate and block development officer arrived on the scene directing them to return home, some among the crowd became agitated and started hurling abuses and even stones at other nearby shops. Three persons sustained injury from the stone pelting while one of the closed shops also received minor damage.

Police were later able to disperse the crowd and additional deployment was put in place. An FIR is also being registered against the incident.

It is worth mentioning that there has been a phenomenal rise in the number of infection cases in the plain belt region and despite government regulations put in place to contain the spread, some citizens are refusing to comply and violating the rules.