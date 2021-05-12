Former GHADC MDC Mrinal Marak passes away

TURA, May 12: Former member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Naguapara constituency of Tikrikilla, Mrinal Marak has died after reportedly suffering a sudden stroke in his home on Wednesday.

Late Mrinal Marak won from Naguapara constituency in the 2014 GHADC elections on an NCP ticket under then party leader P A Sangma. During his five year tenure he became chairman of the resource mobilisation committee in the district council.

He contested this year’s GHADC elections from Naguapara on a Congress ticket but lost to Dhormonath Sangma of the NPP.

Condoling his sudden demise, former GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma recalled his close friendship and contribution to the council. “We both won in the 2004 elections from the same party and became close friends. As a member he contributed to the district council and his untimely demise is very sad,” said Denang T Sangma in his condolence message.