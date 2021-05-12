2 localities in Tura under containment after large scale detection of Covid

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

TURA, May 12: Authorities in Tura have placed two localities of the town as micro containment areas and restricted entry and exit movement following the detection of a large number of covid cases during random testing on Wednesday.

The two localities designated containment zones are Beldarpara locality of Tura bazar under Dobasipara Urban Health Centre and Darenbibra in Jail Road under Matchakolgre Urban Health Centre.

In Beldarpara 17 covid positive cases were detected, while in Darenbibra Jail Road 10 positive cases were found during testing on the same day.

Health officials have begun mass contact tracing and testing in both localities to contain any possible spread of the infection during the containment period.

