‘Many more virus carriers than recorded’

SHILLONG, May 12: NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr Prithwis Bhattacharya has agreed the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state could be up to 25 times the numbers being recorded.

“Yes, the number of COVID-19 cases will be on the higher side since there is hesitation among people to come forward for diagnosis even if they have symptoms. It may be 25 times and this is not going to be verified. But the number of cases is definitely going to be more,” Dr Bhattacharya told reporters on Wednesday.

The statement comes a day after the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner had said, “It is reported from Public Health experts that the actual number of COVID cases in the state could be upto 25 times the numbers recorded.”

Dr Bhattacharya said the surge can be attributed to the failure of people to listen to the government guidelines that they should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“But we need to realise that a six feet distance would not help without a mask. Even vaccination will not help without following the three golden rules in letter and spirit. Virus will always mutate and maybe, we have to repeat the vaccine after eight months,” the NEIGRIHMS director stated.

“I understand why the government is not going for a total lockdown. But the problem lies with the people who are not listening and we need someone like a schoolteacher with a stick to make them adhere to the restrictions,” he said.

Dr Bhattacharya said the timing of the COVID curve flattening will depend how much the situation had gone out of hand prior to the lockdown. He said it is up to the state government to decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

He said it is natural that positive cases are being recorded in the rural areas because the new virus is more virulent.

“No one in the villages in the past four months was wearing a mask. This was just waiting to happen. It will be good if the situation in the rural areas does not get serious. If it gets serious, we will have more patients, required to be admitted in the ICU,” the NEIGRIHMS director said. He said the state’s healthcare system will be under a tremendous pressure if there is a surge in the cases in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said the new variant is affecting people of all age groups. He said the government was hopeful the cases will come down by next week.

“But this will happen only if people remain indoors. We will see after 10 days if the situation has improved or aggravated,” Dr War said.

“People in the rural areas are not ready to accept this pandemic. As per their understanding, it occurred only when a large number of people in one particular village died. But in COVID-19, majority people are recovering,” he added.