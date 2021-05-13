‘Many doctors, nurses infected’

SHILLONG, May 12: DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Wednesday said a large number of healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. They include doctors and nurses.

“There is tremendous pressure on healthcare workers due to the rise in the number of cases. A majority of them are exhausted as they are engaged in COVID-19 duties 24X7,” he said.

Dr War said the government has appointed a large number of healthcare workers including nurses and lab technicians who have come forward to offer their services.

“We are trying our level best to increase the strength of the healthcare workers in every possible manner,” he added.

Dr War also said the state has been facing issues with Covaxin doses.

“At the moment, we are getting the supply of the Covishield vaccine only. So, the returnees who took the first dose of Covaxin in other states would have to get their second dose of the same vaccine in Assam,” he said.

He, however, asserted that the state would push for delivery of Covaxin in the near future.

No shortage of COVID beds: Tynsong

The state government has allayed fears about the shortage of beds in the state at a time when COVID cases are showing no signs of decreasing.

“We are ready with a backup plan for bed capacity,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters after a review meeting on bed position in hospitals across the state.

“The bed capacity is manageable right now,” he said, adding that the IIM will soon have 300 beds and 100 of them will have oxygen concentrators.

Similarly, 40 out of 100 beds at the Umsawli facility will have oxygen concentrators.

The government had to ramp up its infrastructure as more than 400 cases are being reported in the state every passing day.

On reports of positive cases in Meghalaya’s congested district jails, Dr War said the Health Department has been in touch with the Prisons Department to ascertain the number of people who need vaccination.

He also said that the jail authorities are taking all precautions to ensure that the inmates do not get infected with COVID-19.