Meghalaya COVID scene: Lockdown in East Khasi Hills extended till May 24

SHILLONG, May 13: Meghalaya Government has once again decided to extend the lockdown period till 5 am of May 24 in East Khasi Hills district where 16 death were reported out of the 18 deaths occurring in the state due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours.

This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong after chairing a review meeting on the COVID19 situation in the state.

It may be mentioned that the lockdown was supposed to end at 5 am of 17 May as per the earlier extension announced by the state government a few days back. The lockdown in East Khasi Hills which is the worst affected by the COVID19 pandemic amongst all the districts in the state, was initially imposed from May 5 last till May 10 and was further extended to May 17.

The Meghalaya government had imposed strict containment restrictions across the state from May 1 and the restrictions were upgraded to lockdown in case of East Khasi Hills district.

Meanwhile, 591 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours while 18 deaths due to COVID19 was reported in the state during the same period including 16 deaths in East Khasi Hills district, one in East Jaintia Hills and one in West Jaintia Hills district.

As many as 228 persons have recovered from COVID 19 in the state in the last 24 hours.