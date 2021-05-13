Observe complete home isolation : WGH DC

TURA, May 13 : West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, on May 12 issued a notification wherein the citizens of the district had been requested to observe complete home isolation and prohibited inter-house visits especially in close neighborhoods.

Indicating the presence of silent carriers who are spreading the virus within the communities and families, the notification said that everyone should consider themselves to be asymptomatic carriers and follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing of face masks even in one’s home in the next 14 days, one member per household to come out for purchase of essentials spending bare minimum time, taking care at all times even in homes, community or wok spaces.

Making the wearing of face masks mandatory, the notification also said that when interacting with others not of their family or have moved in crowded spaces must take steps to stringently wear masks, practice hand hygiene and distance themselves from other family members.

The notification also said that all persons displaying symptoms of cough, fever, etc. should isolate themselves immediately, if not tested and report symptoms to 14410 or to the nearest health care provider.