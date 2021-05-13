Tura DLSA Helpline

TURA, May 13 : The Chief Judicial Magistrate and the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, on 11 May issued a notification thereby informing the people of the formation of Legal Aid Helpline to assist the people who are in need of help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the notification the legal helpline consists of the District and Sessions Judge and the Chairperson of DLSA, D Kharbateng with contact number 9862584105, MK Lyngdoh, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, as nodal officer who can be reached at 9436322007 and DLSA staffs Rupa D Shira and Hemanli M Sangma who can be contacted at 9436313226 and 8787511799. The official e-mail of the DLSA is [email protected], the notification said.