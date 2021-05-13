20 elephants of a herd found dead in Assam hill

GUWAHATI, May 13: In an unprecedented tragedy, around 20 wild elephants were found dead at Bamuni Hills near Tapatjuri at Barhampur in Nagaon district of central Assam today.

The carcasses were found strewn all over the place. It is suspected by the villagers that the herd of elephants due to lightning strike. Forest sources too hinted at lighting as the most plausible cause of death of such a large number of elephants from the same herd.

The elephant herd has been taking shelter in that hill for a long time. Senior forest officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the death of such a huge number of elephants simultaneously.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the tragic death of about 20 elephants at one place on a single day, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the State Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklavaidya to rush to the site to assess the situation at the ground regarding death of elephants.