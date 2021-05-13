Russia urges restraint as Palestinian-Israeli tensions flare up

Moscow, May 12 : The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on Palestinians and Israelis to exercise restraint and refrain from steps that could further escalate the conflict in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“Moscow perceives this dangerous development of events with deep concern. We strongly condemn attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality or religion,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry deems it important to observe the status quo in relation to the holy places in Jerusalem.

It said Russia, in cooperation with regional and international partners, will consistently seek a comprehensive and sustainable settlement with the coexistence of the two states, Palestine and Israel. (IANS)