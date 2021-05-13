Tura super market placed under lockdown due to high number of infections

TURA, May 13: The district administration has, on Thursday, announced the immediate closure of all vegetable and fruit shops of Tura Super Market and shops in the main market that are dealing with non-essential items following a high rate of infection detected among sellers and even customers.

As many as 21 Covid-19 infections were detected in just the last two days during random Rapid Antigen Testing in the Tura market. Most of the positive cases were from vegetable sellers and shopkeepers.

“In view of the prevailing situation concerning rapid surge in the number of Covid-19 cases particularly in Tura market areas, there is an urgent need to contain the further spread of the virus,” stated deputy commissioner Ram Singh as he imposed Section 144 directing the closure of all vegetable and fruit stalls in the supermarket and the non-essential stores in the main market.

Officials from the Tura Municipal Board have been directed to ensure implementation of the lockdown in coordination with the market committee.

It is also worth mentioning that an advisory has been given for Friday’s Eid celebrations urging the people to celebrate the festival at home and avoiding travel.