Third covid related death in Garo Hills in 10 days, victim passes away in Tura hospital

TURA, May 13 :West Garo Hills has lost another patient to covid infection- the third in under 10 days, while the number of active positive cases have risen alarmingly to 356. As many as 40 new cases were detected on Thursday with the bulk of infections coming from Tura town alone.

A 46 year old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension was brought from Rajabala area of the plain belt region to Tura Civil Hospital in a serious condition on Wednesday night.

“He was admitted last night but expired today. He had comorbid conditions such as sugar and high blood pressure. Also, he was not yet vaccinated,” revealed West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh in a statement.

According to the deputy commissioner, who was briefed by the medical team in the hospital, the victim was brought in with a very low level of oxygen in his system, just under 59 percent.

His death marks the third mortality from Covid in under two weeks in the district even as the number of positive cases continue to rise with each passing day.

The first death from Covid related symptoms occurred on the 4th of this month when former ABDK general secretary Reverend Krickwin Marak lost his life while being rushed to hospital in Tura. Barely four days later, on the 8th of this month, a 71 year old man with the new covid symptoms of diarrhea and dysentery was brought from Walbakgre locality of Tura but passed away within an hour.

Since then authorities have been conducting random testing and sealing areas where there has been a spike in infections. Despite that, the number of active cases refuse to drop.

On Thursday, 40 new cases were identified raising the total number of positive cases to 356 in the district.

The bulk of the new cases were found, once again in Tura, with Tura civil hospital detecting 21 of the cases and Darenbibra in Jail Road area having 6 positive cases.

Phulbari and Bhaitbari towns in the plainbelt region have once again found new positive cases, 6 and 1, respectively.

Ironically, the half a dozen new covid infections in Phulbari come barely a day after angry citizens and shopkeepers over there clashed with police and magistrates in protest against ongoing containment of the market where infections had previously been found.

The plain belt region has long been identified as a place where covid prevention protocols are disregarded by a large section of the population. Markets in the densely populated region are thronged by thousands of people who refuse to wear face masks, do not follow social distancing and show reluctance to practise hand washing to avoid infection.

Current total Active Cases – 356

Thursday: 40 new positive cases detected

-21 from Tura Civil Hospital {18 RT-PCR (2 Returnee, 10 Contacts, 4 Symptomatic, 2 Voluntary), 2 Truenat (Symptomatic), 1 Antigen (Symptomatic)

2 from Dalu CHC (Antigen, 1 Symptomatic & 1 Contact)

1 from Jeldupara PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

6 from Phulbari CHC {Antigen, Contacts (1 Symptomatic & 5 Asymptomatic)}

1 from Bhaitbari PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

1 from Asanang PHC (Antigen, Asymptomatic, Migrated to Assam)

1 from DM&HO Office (Antigen, Asymptomatic)

1 from Sampalgre Active Surveillance (Antigen, Asymptomatic)

6 from Darenbibra (Tura Jail Road) Active Surveillance (Antigen, Asymptomatic)

*Recovered Total 204:*

*Note: 36 Recovered today*

*Details of the recovered cases:*

112 Asymptomatic

5 Co-morbid

87 Symptomatic

*Note: 1 new Death at TCH from WGH

*STATUS OF COVID-19 2021:*

Active Cases: 356

Total Recovered: 204

Total Deaths: 3

*Total Cases: 563 (Active + Recovered + Death)*