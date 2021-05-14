Aadhar enrollment drive halted in South West Garo Hills due to Covid situation

Apprising the members on the COVID situation in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said drastic measures would have to be implemented due to high positivity rate and announced prohibition on assembly of five or more persons in public places, thoroughfares and market places across the district. He said that at this juncture, social mobilization and behavioural change management was very important at the village level and called for intensive surveillance of villages suspected of having community spread and appealed to all the communities, religious heads and social organizations to extend their help in creating awareness among the people to be self-regulating and to stay at home just to break the chain of infection in the community.

He also called for strengthening and capacity building of the Community COVID Management Teams (CCMTs) and appealed to the CCMTs as well as the community leaders and village elders to extend all possible help to those families who have been tested positive and are undergoing home quarantine.