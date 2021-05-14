Aadhar enrollment drive halted in South West Garo Hills due to Covid situation

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the preparedness of the district Health team for category C and D cases and registration for vaccination of those between 18 – 44 years of age and asked the Health team to coordinate with their counterparts in West Garo Hills district in case of oxygen shortage in Ampati Civil Hospital. In view of worsening COVID situation in Assam, the Deputy Commissioner also took note of those employees in the district health facilities and other offices who are commuting from Assam and directed the heads of such offices to make temporary arrangements for their stay in their respective places of work.
TURA, May 14: In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 positive cases in South West Garo Hills, the Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna has ordered for suspension of Aadhar enrolment camps in the villages due to the Covid situation prevailing in the district and on Thursday held a meeting of all the members of the District Task Force on COVID-19, including the community and religious leaders and NGOs, District Administration officials and BDOs in Ampati.
Apprising the members on the COVID situation in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said drastic measures would have to be implemented due to high positivity rate and announced prohibition on assembly of five or more persons in public places, thoroughfares and market places across the district. He said that at this juncture, social mobilization and behavioural change management was very important at the village level and called for intensive surveillance of villages suspected of having community spread and appealed to all the communities, religious heads and social organizations to extend their help in creating awareness among the people to be self-regulating and to stay at home just to break the chain of infection in the community.
He also called for strengthening and capacity building of the Community COVID Management Teams (CCMTs) and appealed to the CCMTs as well as the community leaders and village elders to extend all possible help to those families who have been tested positive and are undergoing home quarantine.
