Selected vaccine candidates exempted from closure

TURA, May 15: Authorities in West Garo Hills have announced a total lockdown this Saturday and Sunday in Tura and across West Garo Hills district in the light of a spike in Covid infection rates in the region.

However, those in the group of 18-44 who are scheduled for the Covid vaccination during the two days of the lockdown will be permitted to move to the vaccination centres after producing their booking slip or message received.

“In view of the prevailing situation concerning the surge of Covid-19 cases in the district, total lockdown has been enforced on 15th and 16th May (Saturday and Sunday). To facilitate the movement of citizens who have booked for vaccination in the health centres via COWIN application they are exempted from the purview of the lockdown subject to producing the booking slip or message received on their mobile phones and valid photo ID card,” stated the order by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

The first batch of 100 vaccinations for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years began in Tura on Friday at three designated centres, namely Dobasipara Urban Health Centre, Matchakolgre Urban Health Centre and Holy Cross hospital.

Active cases in district rise to 392

The number of active cases in the district has risen to 392 with 55 new positive cases detected on Friday. Cases were detected from Tura town’s civil hospital, Holy Cross hospital, Nepali Mandap in Tura bazaar, Darenbibra in Jail road and also Proper Hawakhana.

At the same time, two localities in town that were turned into micro containment zones following detection of a number of positive cases earlier, has now been lifted. The administration has lifted the micro containment zones in Beldarpara (Tura bazar) and Darenbibra (Jail Road) on Friday following completion of contact tracing and other covid protocols.

