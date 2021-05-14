NGH issues order on car pass, labourers from outside

TURA, May 14: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak has informed that the temporary Car Pass issued by the District Administration for Inter-district movement is meant only for specific purposes.

“The car pass issued for cases of medical emergency, death in the family/relative and some other emergency cases is valid only for a specified date and purpose,” the order issued in this regard said.

As per the order, once the validity of the issued temporary Car Pass expires, it should not be pasted on vehicles, it stated while warning that its misuse shall be viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner in a separate order also informed that in view of surging cases of Covid-19 everywhere, bringing of labourers from outside the state has been restricted.

The order in this regard was issued following observation that despite the fact that positive cases in the second wave of COVID-19 situation is increasing day by day in India and in neighbouring states, some people including Contractors and Government departments are bringing labourers from Assam and other states to North Garo Hills district without informing the Medical department, Police and the District Administration.

The Notice further informed that if labourers are to be brought from outside the state for on-going government works and other urgent individual works, prior permission should be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner and entry should be invariably made via entry points at Berubari and Dainadubi for medical screening.