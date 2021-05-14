Meghalaya COVID update: 12 new deaths ; 627 new COVID19 cases

MEGHALAYA, May 14: Meghalaya reported 12 more deaths due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours and overall death toll due to the virus infection in the state has gone up to 228.

Eleven persons have died due to COVID19 in East Khasi Hills district while one person died in West Garo Hills district in the last 24 hours.

Following detection of 627 new COVID19 cases and recovery of 327 persons from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, the number of active COVID19 cases in the state now stands 4014.

Till date 17909 persons have recovered from the virus infection in the state.