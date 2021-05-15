New high of 627 cases, 12 deaths

SHILLONG, May 14: Meghalaya surpassed another grim milestone on Friday by recording more than 600 fresh cases in a single day, pushing the total active tally past the 4,000-mark for the first time while 12 more deaths on the day moved the death toll to 280.

With 627 new cases on Friday, the active cases in the state now stand at 4,014.

East Khasi Hills remains the major contributor with record 361 cases detected in the district in last 24 hours, followed by 101 in Ri Bhoi, 55 in West Jaintia Hills, 38 in West Garo Hills, 24 in West Khasi Hills, 23 in South West Garo Hills, 18 in East Jaintia Hills, five in East Garo Hills and one each in North Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The state also registered 327 recoveries taking the total number of people discharged to 17,909.

The deceased include Promila Das (97) of Laban, Shillong; Tiewmeris Mawthoh (67) of Umpling, Shillong; Ellias Lyngwa (69) of Nongrim Hills, Shillong; Stim Khriam (63) of Nongpathaw Nongshilliang, East Khasi Hills; Priyalata Dey (86) of Laban Last Stop, Shillong; Ribansuk Khyriemmujat (34) of Smit village, East Khasi Hills; Sherlina Hynniewta (38) of Mawphlang, East Khasi Hills; Ram Bahadur Sunar (71) of Iewmawlong, Ri Bhoi; Khlurstep Khonglah (55) of Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi; Vicky Warjri (37) of Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi; Bellington Marngar (63) of Nongkasen, Nongstoin, and Mirul Islam Mondal (46) of Namabilla, West Garo Hills.