Vaccine shortage keeps 18+ group in suspense

SHILLONG, May 15: First it was indifference. Now it is over eagerness to get it done in a hurry. This is Meghalayans’ general response to vaccination.

While there is a welcome change in mood for taking the jab, especially among the 18-44 age-group, the state seems to be under-prepared to handle the rush. The first 20,000 vaccines for 18-44 slot have gone in a jiffy. Fresh enrolment of names is on hold for now, as a large section is waiting with tantalising suspense.

Apart from rickety health infrastructure in the outlying areas, the biggest headache of the state government is the depleted stock of vaccines. Worse, there is no firm word when precisely replenishment is going to arrive.

Admitting about the shortage of Covishield vaccine in the State, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has stated that the government has sought 5 to 10 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre.

“We are also pursuing with the pharmaceutical company to provide the state with the fresh slot of the vaccine for the age group between 18 to 44 years,” Tynsong said.

He also said that the vaccination drive of the 18 to 44 years went off smoothly adding that about 93 per cent came forward for the vaccination on the second day on Saturday. “We still have the stock for the vaccination of the citizens who are 45+,” the Deputy Chief Minister informed.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary, Sampath Kumar informed that the first slot of 42,000 doses from Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd is almost exhausted since everyone has booked the slot.

“We are waiting for confirmation of the second slot from the pharmaceutical company. We will issue the schedule as soon as we get the second slot,” Kumar said.

When asked how much the government is now procuring, he said that they had already indicated and placed the order that the government is planning to vaccinate 15 lakh population between this age group of 18 to 44 years.

“Now they need to give the indication how much they can supply to the State and the government will immediately pay the amount for procurement of this vaccine. We are waiting the response from the company on how much they can supply,” Kumar informed.

As far as the stock for the vaccine doses for the 45+, he informed that they are having a stock of 63,000 doses at present adding that this would last for another five to seven day as per the current trend.

“We are taking it up with the Centre for arranging more vaccines for the state. Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma is also pursuing with the Union Health Minister to ensure that the supply chain of the vaccine should not be disturb,” Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary informed.

He said that the people have started to come forward to get themselves vaccinated and this is the time they do not want any kind of gap.

When asked how will the government address the issue of wastage of the vaccine, the Principal Secretary said that wastage of the vaccine are occurring in the 45+ age bracket owing to indifferent response from the public.

“The vaccinators open the vile and wait for the people to come. One vile has got ten doses and suppose only four people turn up. This vaccine is wasted if it is not used within four hours. Therefore, we are facing this challenge,” Kumar explained.

He said that they have requested to the community that ten people should go together to ensure that there is no wastage of the vaccination,

“We have also suggested reaching out to the people in the community if only a few people turn up for the vaccination. Therefore, we need the cooperation of the community to address the issue of wastage of vaccines,” Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, he said that the response of the people in Garo Hills to the vaccine is very good adding that the resistance to take the vaccine is more in the Khasi and Garo Hills region.

No shortage of O2: Tynsong

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said there is no shortage of medical oxygen although efforts were on to augment its availability.

“We will be able to install a few of the oxygen generators in Shillong Civil Hospital. We will be able to install the bigger generators in three district headquarters – Jowai, Tura and Nongpoh – by the end of this month,” he said.

He also said the number of COVID-specific beds in the state has reached about 800 with 460 of them already occupied. “We have some vacant beds in Shillong Civil Hospital,” he added.