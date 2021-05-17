Governor checks lockdown enforcement in Shillong

SHILLONG, May 17: The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik today visited areas of Golflinks , Upper Shillong and Police Bazaar in the city for general observation and checking if the lockdown guidelines are being followed strictly ,according to a communique issued by Raj Bhavan here.

He toured the above areas of Shillong and shared his observation and feedback with Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills for necessary action. While appreciating the efforts of the District Administration the Governor advised for stricter regulation of the lockdown to prevent aimless gathering and random wandering of some youths and citizens in certain areas of Shillong.