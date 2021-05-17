‘Govt should set up COVID isolation centre’

SHILLONG, May 16: UDP chief adviser, Bindo Mathew Lanong has written to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma to set up isolation centres for COVID-19 positive patients.

“The approach of the government to urge the Dorbar Shnong to run the community quarantine centre is not a step in the right direction,” Lanong said on Sunday.

Accusing the government of shying away from its responsibilities, Lanong said, “Neither the Dorbar Shnong nor the families have the facilities or the knowhow to take care of patients. Dorbar Shnong do not have doctors or nurses at their disposal to attend to emergencies.”