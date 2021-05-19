198 ambulances to be pressed into service in city

SHILLONG, May 18: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo informed that the district administration has compiled a list of 198 ambulances which would be utilised for COVID-19 duties.

These ambulances would also help in transportation of bodies of COVID-19 victims from hospitals to their residences.

Already 18 ambulances have reported and more are expected to be added to the existing fleet shortly, the DC informed, adding, “Around 20 ambulances are already deployed. We will not take those but we have collected the contact numbers in case of any requirement.”

Laloo also informed that drivers of eight ambulances belonging to different organisations, NGOs, and individuals have already been trained to manage COVID-19 patients.

“These ambulances will be attached to the Covid-19 Transport Cell which is liaising closely with 108 Services. Once all ambulances report, they will be attached to each of the seven zones in Shillong area and the adjoining C&RD Blocks,” she stated.

The DC also informed that some vehicles are available for duty, but there are no drivers. “We will try to appoint drivers,” she added.

Meanwhile, a senior Health official informed that the DC had taken the decision since there are many ambulances lying idle, especially those donated by MLAs/MDCs, NGOs and even some belonging to the department.

“We are trying to augment maximum utilisation of these ambulances since there are many people who are facing great difficulties in the absence of ambulances,” the official said, while adding that presently 10 ambulances from 108 EMRI have been pressed for COVID-19 transportation in and around Shillong.