Frontline workers wary of risk on duty

SHILLONG, May 18: The coronavirus continues to pose challenges even after more than a year since it was first detected in Meghalaya.

Be it a doctor, nurse or a person in khaki, the frontline workers have been putting up a fight. But things seem to have gone out of control with officials indicating that the virus can be defeated only if the people follow protocols.

A policeman said the police personnel are at great risk as they have to maintain law-and-order and ensure all COVID protocols are being followed by all sections of society.

“Though the government says the deployment has to be on rotation, the rule cannot be followed as the police department is short of staff,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Lack of incentives for discharging duty 24×7 has also been a dampener. “Imagine the state of the police personnel who have to be on the road performing their duty while their families are not given priority for vaccination,” he said.

AC Bharadwajan, DIG/MS of Composite Hospital at the Umpling facility of the Border Security Force, said all eligible citizens should get the COVID vaccine whenever it is due.

“Vaccination was an important arsenal during the fight against any pandemic or viral diseases in past too. Hence, rising above political, ethnic or social differences, all citizens of this great country should get vaccinated,” he said.

Reminding that self-hygiene, environmental hygiene, physical and mental wellness have been part of Indian cultural traditions, Bharadwajan said challenges should be seen as opportunities to sharpen and enhance capabilities.

A private hospital employee said one should follow a good diet besides maintaining immunity through intake of health supplements and ensuring hydration. “People should not have anxiety about COVID,” she added.