Help set up community isolation centres: Govt

SHILLONG, May 18: The state government on Tuesday asked the Health department to prepare a detailed blueprint on how to set up isolation care centres (ICC) at the community level.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong urged all the villages, localities, Dorbar Shnong, Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (SKNBH), pressure groups and other stakeholders concerned to join hands with the government and share the responsibility of setting up such ICCs.

He said the government has entrusted the respective deputy commissioners in consultation with the BDOs, field officers and various Dorbar Shnongs for setting up an ICC wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, the Ka Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri Hynniewtrep, the apex body of the traditional governing entities, on Tuesday informed that 10 corona care centres with a combined capacity of 249 beds are being set up in the city.

The centres are Don Bosco Hall, Laitumkhrah; Kur War of Mawlai Iewrynghep, multi-purpose hall, Jaiaw;

Balika Vidyalaya School, Keating Road; Shillong Gurdwara; Laban Sports Club Indoor Stadium; St. George School, Nongmensong; Seng Khasi Secondary School, Jaiaw; indoor stadium, Mawlai Mawroh; St. Joseph School, Pynthorbah and Cantonment Board School, Luckier Road.

No isolation for funeral attendees

Earlier, Tynsong said those who conduct funeral services or rituals of people who died of COVID-19 infection do not require to isolate themselves for 10 days.

“They are required to isolate only if there is a positive case from among the 10 (revised) who attend a funeral,” Tynsong told reporters on Tuesday.

He stated there was a misconception and misunderstanding among people who conduct the last rites. People, he said, should not worry since a strict protocol has been issued and PPEs provided to members of families who lose their near and dear ones due to COVID-19.

Tynsong pointed to a government notification saying funerals or cremations of COVID-19 victims can be held easily by strictly following the SOPs issued by the Health department.