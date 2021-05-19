Bed occupancy nears saturation in Shillong

SHILLONG, May 18: With COVID-19 cases in the state touching new highs each passing day, bed availability has become a major factor to combat the ongoing crisis, especially in Shillong, where the number of active cases is the highest.

The Health department on Tuesday said the state capital has a total of 670 beds out of which 538 have already been occupied.

As per the data, Shillong Civil Hospital has 12 ICU beds and 101 oxygen supported beds of which 84 beds are already occupied; Ganesh Das Hospital has a total of 42 oxygen supported beds, with 34 beds in use while Reid Provincial Chest (TB) Hospital, Shillong has a total of 24 oxygen supported beds, 17 of which are in use. In Bethany Hospital, out of four ICU beds and 46 oxygen supported beds, 49 beds already occupied; BSF Composite Hospital, Shillong has a total of 30 oxygen supported beds, of which 12 are in use; Military Hospital has three ICU beds and 15 oxygen supported beds of which three are currently occupied,

NEIGHRIMS has 25 ICU and 100 oxygen supported beds of which 110 already occupied; Nazareth Hospital, Shillong has eight ICU beds and 92 oxygen supported beds of where 89 are occupied; Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital has ten ICU and 40 oxygen supported beds, 44 of which are occupied; Supercare Hospital has 13 ICU and 63 oxygen supported beds, 60 of which are in use while Woodland Hospital has nine ICU and 33 oxygen supported beds out of with 35 beds are occupied.