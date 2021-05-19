Ensure needy get rice: Opp to govt

SHILLONG, May 18: Shortly after the announcement of complete lockdown in East Khasi Hills, Opposition Chief whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie, has asked the Meghalaya government to ensure that the needy including those without ration cards should also be able to avail ration.

Sawkmie said that the government should see that the people who do not have a ration card must get rice or else survival for them would become more difficult than it already was due to the pandemic. He pointed out that people have already been suffering as almost three weeks have passed since the lockdown was imposed.

“More than 60 per cent of the population in Meghalaya does not have ration card and the government should ensure that they at least get rice,” he said, adding that livelihoods of various workers have been affected.