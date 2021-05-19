Govt orders 11-day EKH lockdown as ‘last resort’

SHILLONG, May 18: With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to ravage Meghalaya, the state government on Tuesday decided to impose total lockdown in East Khasi Hills for 11 days from 8pm of May 19 till 5am of May 31 as a ‘last resort’ to break the chain of transmission.

The decision, taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday, comes on a day when Meghalaya reported 906 fresh COVID-19 cases. The announcement was on expected lines since the state had been reporting over 500 fresh cases on a daily basis since last week. Medical experts had also recommended a total lockdown in East Khasi Hills which accounts for 63% of the confirmed cases, 58% of active cases and 85% of the fatalities in the state.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government was compelled to take this decision in view of the unabated surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state especially in East Khasi Hills and blatant violations of protocols with citizens coming out of their homes, taking advantage of the partial relaxation.

“No one will be allowed to move unnecessarily and shops will not be allowed to open during the 11-day lockdown,” Tynsong announced.

He also informed that the state government has entrusted the East Khasi Hills DC to work out the details with the East Khasi Hills SP and the Shillong (City) SP to ensure that the total lockdown is strictly enforced in the district.

“Deputy Commissioners of other districts have been authorised to take appropriate decisions on lockdowns in line with the decision taken by the government for East Khasi Hills,” Tynsong informed.

Shops operating from fixed premises and dealing only in essential commodities will be permitted to open on Wednesday from 8am to 5pm. However, street vendors are not permitted to operate their businesses.

According to Tynsong, no inter and intra district movement would be permitted in East Khasi Hills except in case of unavoidable and emergency services during the 11-day lockdown.

“I would advise all citizens in other parts of the state not to come to East Khasi Hills, especially Shillong, during the total lockdown period,” he added.

He also informed that vaccination drives already fixed by the Health department would continue in designated centres during the total lockdown.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary has ordered all central government offices other than those notified by Home (Political) department to remain closed. Also, all state government offices other than those notified by Personnel & AR (A) Department will also remain closed. All banks except SBI Main Branch and Laitumkhrah Branch will remain closed.

Home delivery services is permitted but limited to foodI food products, dry ration, meat, vegetables and toiletries with prior permission from the DC.

Funeral gathering have to be restricted to 10 persons with prior permission of the DC.

Exemption is allowed for health services including emergency services and vaccination, medicine and pharmaceutical shops, movement of essential goods, persons on essential government duty, medical teams and officials on COVID-19 duty, police, security and armed forces, civil defence and home guard, fire and emergency services, electricity, water supply, municipal services, PDS, information and public relations, telecommunication services and media.

Don’t panic: DC TO CITIZENS

East Khasi Hills DC, Isawanda Laloo has requested citizens not to panic and throng the markets on Wednesday, saying that essential commodities would be made available to all across the district.

She directed headmen and local authorities to actively regulate and work out appropriate systems of making essential commodities available on dates and timings as fixed in coordination with the Incident Commanders/BDOs or through door to door delivery, albeit with stricter measures to ensure nobody steps out except for essential purpose.

The DC also reiterated that the total lockdown should not be used as a time for hosting dinners, parties and picnics or visiting neighbours which goes against the containment protocols and poses high risk of disease transmission.

Individual and community vigilance will prevent further spread of the virus, she added.