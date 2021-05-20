Discretionary grant to MLAs

SHILLONG, May 19: Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday informed that the state government will release discretionary grants to all state legislators, who in turn would utilise the grant to reach out to people affected by the lockdown in their respective constituencies.

Hek informed that the matter pertaining to release of discretionary grants was discussed at the meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Chaos outside Hek’s residence

Earlier in the day, around 400 residents gathered outside Hek’s residence at RR Colony to avail financial assistance leading to commotion. Police had to intervene to control the crowd.

Reacting on the matter, Hek said that he had distributed tokens among 400 BPL families to provide them assistance of Rs 1000 each but since the total lockdown was announced on Tuesday, around 400 people gathered outside his residence on Wednesday to receive the assistance.

Following complaints from neighbours and residents of the locality, police had to intervene to control the crowd.