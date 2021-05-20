No black fungus infection in state

SHILLONG, May 19: Meghalaya has not reported any case of black fungus infection so far even as Assam reported its first casualty from the infection on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar informed that necessary guidelines have been issued to all the hospitals in the state on the infection.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch the infection by coming in contact with fungal spores in the environment.

It can also develop after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, burn, or other types of skin trauma.