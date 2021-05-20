RKM Sohra endeavours to assist remote villages

SHILLONG, May 19: As the entire state pulls out all the stops to escape from the clutches of COVID-19, Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Sohra is doing its utmost to help those living on the fringes of Shillong and remote areas of East Khasi Hills district, where the government is yet to establish proper healthcare facilities comparable to the likes of those in the capital city.

In these areas, many continue to get infected with the virus but most of the attention, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, is showered upon Shillong.

However, the RKM is doing everything within its reach in lending a helping hand to those suffering due to the present crisis.

Whether it is supplying medical oxygen, providing ration to the needy or shifting COVID patients in case of an emergency, RKM Sohra is on the job in ensuring people are not deprived of these services, if the need arises.

Swami Anuragananda, Secretary of RKM, Sohra, said that the institute so far does not see any shortage of oxygen, while also informing that they are working to avail some oxygen concentrators which can be installed in the ambulances for people hailing from farther corners of the rural areas.

“We are getting many calls from different shnongs,” he said, while informing that 2-3 positive cases are being reported from remote villages.

The institute feels that some of the cases may become critical, owing to which oxygen concentrators will become the need of the hour in case of emergencies.

Emphasising more on the need for oxygen concentrators, Swami Anuragananda maintained that it usually takes around 6-7 hours to transfer a patient from areas like Bholaganj and Shella to Shillong, while adding that en route such a long and tedious journey, the condition of patients may likely deteriorate.

In addition, the RKM is also providing relief in terms of ration and essential commodities to those who are undergoing quarantine and also others that have tested positive for COVID.

RKM Sohra has a dispensary and two mobile units which cater to sick people in the remote areas of Cherrapunjee in East Khasi Hills district.