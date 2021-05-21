An innovative initiative with leftover Covid medicines

NEW DELHI, May 21: A group of students from the Rotaract Club of Jagannath Institute of Management Sciences (JIMS) at Vasant Kunj has initiated an innovative idea to ensure adequate supplies of Covid-19 medicines for those undergoing free treatment in Delhi-NCR.

For this unique initiative, the club has launch of its a#[email protected]’ campaign on social media, wherein 12 Covid medicines collection points have been created for sourcing leftover Covid medicines from the residential pockets of Delhi-NCR.

The collection points for three days (May 21-23), where people can hand over medicines, are: Gate No 1, Sector A, Vasant Kunj, Jeevan Anand Apartments in West Enclave, New Universal Public School in Mahavir Enclave, Raj Dairy in Virender Nagar, Sahibjot Apartments in Phase-II Chattarpur Enclave, Mukul Jain Store at Munirka Main Market.

Other collection stores are located at Bharat Guest House in Surya Nagar (Ghaziabad), Guardroom, E Block (Opposite to Paras Hospital) in Gurugram, Geeta Bhawan Mandir in Malviya Nagar, PNB Main Gate in Patel Nagar, MCD Dispensary in Mahipalpur, Gate No 3, Sector 13 in Vasundhara etc.

“One of our faculties lost a family member due to-non availability of Remdesivir injection that the doctors wanted. This got us thinking about the plight of those struggling to breathe without access to medicines,” says Preeti M Surya, HOD, Journalism and Mass Communication, who is spearheading the campaign.

“Our campaign project is aimed at the grassroot mobilisation by steering the collective consciousness of the society. It is time for us to stop looking at governments and take responsibility for the well-being of the people in our immediate space,” Surya added.

Anoushka Sapra, Club President, said not only will they collect Covid medicines but will also ensure that the collected medicines reach those in dire need. “We cannot sit back and watch people die. There are days when our families are getting as many as five news of deaths.” says Sapra.