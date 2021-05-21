Noted Khasi singer Rana Kharkongor passed away

SHILLONG, May 21: Well-known Khasi singer, Rana Kharkongor passed away at NEIGRIHMS on Friday morning at the age of 69.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 after he was admitted in NEIGRIHMS on Sunday last. He was laid to rest at the cemetery of Church of Christ, Mawlai Mawroh on Friday evening.

It may be mentioned late Kharkongor was an accomplished artiste and a singer known for his courage to pioneer audio productions.

In the Khasi language, he was a natural lyricist and live performer and also responsible in originating and producing 27 audio albums. ‘

He started singing in 1973 at the studios of All India Radio, Shillong and later earned ‘Grade A’ by A.I.R.

Later in life, late Kharkongor ventured into other art forms Including music direction, script and screenplay writer, film direction and production. The hills are alive with the sound of his music, “Bah Rana” as he is popularly known is a household name in the Khasi hills. He also featured in POP TIME Programme in National DD Metro with Usha Uthup in the year 1986.

Borne in a place where almost every other person knows how to sing or strum a guitar Kharkongor knew how to stay along and above the rest.

His achievements include Jingkieng Ksiar volume 1, 2 and 3 (1983), On Stage (1983), Best of JingkIeng Ksiar (1984), Balei ia nga (1985). Lashai dei ka Mynta (1986), Special Collection (1986), The Pioneer (1987), Nga ju kynmaw (1990), Top Hits of Jingkieng Ksiar (1991), Ngam long marwei (1993), Ngan jam shakhmat (1995), Star of 22 Hits (1995), 24 Non Stop (1995), Rana & Usha (1995), LTC Hikai ia u A (1996), Junom (1996), LTC Nongpyniap (1997), Ummat u Tirot Sing (1997), Star of 2000 (2000), Golden Sentimental Tang Sur Jingrwai (2003), Rock Collection (2004), Rangli (2005) and Adona (2004

From the world of music, Kharkongor has successfully crossed over to producing moving visuals. His achievements include musical video on stage (1983), Baiei ia nga (1986), Kam Banse ka thom (1990), Nga ju kynmaw (1990), Rangli (2005), Kak-shi-kak (2008) and Adona (2009).

As film director, Kharkongor has directed a music video titled `I Love My India’ Produced & Performed by Bantei Mylliempdah in the year 2003. He has also directed the first video film in Jaintia Hills titled ‘Nga la Bakla’ Produced by Phidalia Toi in 1988.

He was awarded with the Mondon Bareh Award in 2003 and the Meghalaya Day Award in 2006.