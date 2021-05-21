Sivasagar administration sets up tele control room for Covid patient under home isolation

GUWAHATI, May 21: Assam with an active COVID19 positive case load of over 50,000 has put up an all-out fight with a multi-pronged strategy like increasing number of beds, oxygenated beds, ICUs, generation of more volumes of medical oxygen, ramping up vaccination drive and resorting to micro containment zones besides imposing other restrictions.

At the same time, the state government has asked the district administrations to take all possible measures deemed suitable by respective districts according to the prevalent ground situations.

One of the districts in the state has taken a unique step to take better care of COVID patients under home isolation so that their conditions are monitored constantly by a doctor available on call.

At the initiative of the Deputy Commissioner, Bishnu Kamal Bora, Sivasagar District administration has formed a District Home Isolation/Quarantine Monitoring Committee. A tele control room has also been set up under this committee. A team of volunteers from Rotary Club of Sivasagar has also extended their helping hand to the administration in this regard.

Persons under home isolation in the district can now contact the following phone numbers in case of any emergency or any query: 94350 55488, 94350 55172, 94358 91594, 91014 19990, 94351 55942, 88227 63785, 88220 45343 to talk to a doctor for valued advice.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, Bishnu Kamal Borah has informed that a there are 482 beds made available at various hospitals and COVID Care Centres for COVID-19 patients across the district. This includes 130 (including 6 ICU beds) at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Jaysagar; 12 at Demow Model Hospital; 90 at Demow COVID Care Centre (ITI); 130 at Urban Model Hospital, Sivasagar; 50 at Sivasagar Girls’ College; 20 at Swargadeo Siu-ka-pha Multi Speciality Hospital; 30 at ONGC, Sivasagar and 20 at Ligiripukhuri Civil Hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that isolation facility at the District Jail premises has been put in place for the COVID-19 affected prisoners. He also added that if symptomatic COVID-19 patients are detected in the Jail, they will be treated at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Presently, there are 180 B-Type Oxygen cylinders and 40 Jumbo Oxygen cylinders available in the district. Moreover, construction of wards for 30 ICU beds is going on in war-footing.

The ASHA workers, ANM, GNM, Anganwadi workers are being regularly visiting the containment zones and are providing medicines and other amenities apart from creating awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile intensive COVID-19 testing is being conducted at various centres across the district. RTPCR tests are conducted for the symptomatic patients.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that though the COVID-19 scenario is under control in the district, parleys are on with private hospitals for providing additional beds if the need arises.