Assam Cong MLAs to provide ambulances for COVID patients

GUWAHATI, May 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has requested the Assam government to immediately release the MLA LAD (local area development) funds, keeping in mind the critical COVID-19 situation in the state and the urgent need of ambulances for transporting COVID patients to hospitals.

In this regard, all the newly elected 29 Congress MLAs of Assam have decided to provide 58 ambulances to their respective constituencies from their MLA local area development funds for COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, APCC president Ripun Bora said that the MLAs have, in accordance with the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), decided to provide at least two ambulances each in their respective constituencies for the COVID patients from their local area development funds.

Seventeen out of the 29 MLAs have already committed in writing to provide 37 ambulances.

“The rest of the 12 MLAs will very shortly give in writing their commitment for providing ambulances,” Bora stated.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary on Friday, the state Congress also launched a state-wide relief distribution programme for COVID patients at Rajiv Bhawan here.