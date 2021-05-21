Counter FIR filed against NGEA leaders

TURA, May 21: Two officials of the GHADC against whom an FIR was earlier filed by the NGEA in which they were accused of taking away important files from the office to manipulate documents with the intention to misuse funds for their personal monetary benefits, have on Friday filed a counter FIR against the members demanding that cases be registered against them for filing a false complaint and damaging their reputations.

The counter FIR was filed jointly by Superintending Engineer of Civil Works Department, Shukumar N Marak and Executive Engineer of the same department, Niksang S Momin. The FIR filed on Friday with the Officer In-charge of Tura Police station, named NGEA leaders, Senora Johny Arengh, Brithen M Sangma, Flaming B Marak and Henyvirth Ch Marak.

Earlier in their FIR filed on Thursday, the NGEA had sought action against the two officials as well as an investigation into the matter stating that employees of the GHADC had no right to use the office as their personal property. The earlier complaint filed against the officials claimed that such practice of taking away office files would make way for corruption.

However, the counter FIR filed by the officials on Friday welcomed any kind of inquiry into the matter pointing out that the allegations against them are baseless as they were acting with the knowledge and consent of the authorities.

“Firstly, they have no authority to file an FIR directly against us and can make a complaint to the Secretary or the other authorities of the GHADC. Our authorities have no complaint against us and whatever we have done is with the knowledge and consent of the authorities,” the FIR stated.

The FIR also clarified that as per the allegations against them, they had gone to the office based on instruction from their authorities to start paper work on implementation of schemes/funds as the same was long overdue. However, as it was difficult to work in the office in the absence of power supply, they had taken the files to work from home.

“Taking away any file home by the officer concerned with good intention to carry out the official instructions of authorities is not a crime. These allegations are only aimed at tarnishing our images as well as to find fault with the authorities to force some of the officers to discontinue attending their duties,” the FIR said, adding the matter has been communicated to the higher authorities under whose authorization the same was being filed.