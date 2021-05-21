Hidden cache of ammunition recovered in EGH

TURA, May 21: Police in East Garo Hills have recovered a hidden cache of ammunitions and magazines believed to have been left behind by unidentified militants to be used in future crimes from a place close to the jungles of Rapdikgre village.

Acting on information received from reliable sources, a police team led by senior police officers along with the Officer in-charge (OC) of Williamnagar PS and SF-10 commandoes proceeded to Rapdikgre village and conducted a search of the suspected area. After extensive search, the hidden cache of ammunitions and magazines were recovered on the morning of May 20 at around 1:30 AM.

Following the recovery, the items were seized on the spot in the presence of witness by the OC, Williamnagar. The recovered items include 12 numbers of FN FAL Rifle (SLR) magazines and 22 7.7 mm live ammunitions.

According to police, a case has been registered with regard to the matter for further investigation.