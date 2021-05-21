Congress to nudge CM on COVID scene

SHILLONG, May 20: The Congress Legislature Party has decided to write to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on a host of issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting on the prevailing COVID situation in the state. CLP leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma chaired the e-meeting.

CLP Secretary, HM Shangpliang said the meeting assessed the situation in every district, particularly in Shillong and outskirts. The issues pertained to the isolation of patients from their families, preventive measures such as vaccination, segregation of COVID and non-COVID patients in hospitals and setting up of dedicated hospitals for COVID patients.

“We also discussed the limited coverage of MHIS cards for the patients from the testing period till hospitalisation and the delay in setting up prefab hospitals,” he said. “We decided to submit a representation to the Chief Minister on all the issues raised during the meeting for the govt to immediately take necessary action,” Shangpliang added.

The Congress MLAs also decided to meet once a week to assess and discuss the COVID situation in the state.

All the members mourned the loss of precious lives due to the pandemic. The legislators also wished speedy recovery and good health to all the people who have been affected by the virus.