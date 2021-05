SHILLONG, May 21: Community Quarantine Center or Community Isolation Center is the need of the hour in order to break the chain of Covid-19, according George B Lyngdoh, Umroi MLA.

Lyngdoh said this while visiting the Community Isolation Center of Khweng village on Friday to give hope and inspiration to those positive cases isolated at Khweng Upper Primary School. He was accompanied by the officials from the District Administration and Health Department!