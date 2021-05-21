Youth body sets up COVID care facility in city

SHILLONG, May 20: In a bid to support the state government in the fight against COVID-19, the Marwari Yuva Manch, Shillong (MYM) and Marwari Samaj have set up a COVID Care Unit and Quarantine Centre at Balika Vidyalaya School, Keating Road, Shillong.

Health Minister, AL Hek, inaugurated the unit on Thursday in presence of Ram Kumar S, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Meghalaya.

The 32-bed facility will be managed and governed by NHM, Meghalaya and will treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection.

The unit was envisaged by MYM after the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in East Khasi Hills. The MYM will also provide food for the patients and medical staff on daily basis along with other non-medical help in running the unit.

MYM is a voluntary organisation with a primary goal to support young people to contribute to their community and country.

During the second wave of the pandemic, MYM has also distributed masks and delivered food and medicines to people under quarantine.