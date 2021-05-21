News Capsule

Appeal

The Meghalaya Tribal Teacher’s Association-North-Eastern Hill University has appealed to the state government to refurbish defunct 108 vehicles, and JNNURM buses and vans, and convert them into COVID-19 beds. In a statement on Thursday, the MeTTA-NEHU said the aforesaid vehicles were lying defunct in areas of Mawlai, Mawpat, Ishyrwat, et al.

Food delivery

The Shillong Round Table 252 and Shillong and Ladies Circle 157, as part of an initiative, are providing free food delivery for COVID patients and their families in Shillong. People can contact 9612170689, 7005109273, 9612905514 and 9863021250 for the services.

Helpline

The government has informed that the state helpline 14410, set up for COVID-related queries, has been operationalised from May 16 onwards and will be functional between 7 am and 1 am.

Rejig

IPS officer Mukesh Singh, on repatriation from the Government of India, has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) while FG Kharshiing, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (R&PR).

PDS quota

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Supply), Amlarem Sub-Division, has informed that PMGKAY quota of rice for AAY and PHH beneficiaries for May has been released. The PMGKAY AAY and PHH quota will be distributed at the scale of 5 kg per head free of cost.

Condolence

The Hynniewtrep National People’s Front (HNPF) has condoled the demise of R Waroh Pde. In a statement, the HNPF said that it can empathize with the situation of the family members and kin of the deceased.